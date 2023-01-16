Belarus, Russia start joint air force drill

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarus and Russia on Monday launched a joint tactical air force exercise that will last until Feb. 1, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said, News.az reports citing TASS.

The main goal of the exercise is to "increase operational compatibility during joint combat training missions," the ministry said in a statement.

The participants will practice aerial reconnaissance, joint patrolling along the state borders, air support for ground troops, tactical airborne landings, delivery of goods and evacuation of the wounded.

The ministry added that all airfields and training grounds of Belarus' Air Force and Air Defense Force are involved in the drill.

News.az

News.Az