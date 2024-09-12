Belarus tried to help Armenians, but they went to the West, Lukashenko says

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Minsk is in favor of maintaining good relations with Yerevan, News.Az reports citing SBBY .

"It would be nice if we, as before, built good relations with Armenia. Believe me, it is not our fault. We tried to help the Armenians, we cooperated with close people. But, you see, they wanted to go to the West, to the European Union," he said.Note that in mid-June, Yerevan and Minsk mutually recalled their ambassadors for consultations. Pashinyan said that he would never visit Belarus while Lukashenko was president and banned visits by his officials.

