Belarusian delegation denied participation in OSCE PA session

The delegation of the Belarusian National Assembly to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA) has passed a statement due to its inability to participate in the organization’s 31st annual session, News.Az reports citing BelTA.

According to a statement from the National Assembly, Belarusian MPs are extremely indignant by the Romanian government’s deliberate disruption of the Belarusian parliament’s delegation’s participation in the 31st annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. “The Romanian government made the decision contrary to all the basic commitments and principles of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. The Republic of Belarus takes an active part in the operation of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. In 2017 our country successfully hosted the 26th annual session of the OSCE PA. It was the most representative session in the assembly’s history. Belarus enabled as favorable conditions as possible for the work of foreign MPs, who represented 55 member states,” the statement reads.The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is supposed to be a platform for an open, inclusive dialogue, which is particularly valuable in conditions of the current aggravation of the confrontation in foreign politics. Not allowing the Belarusian parliament’s delegation to participate in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly session in Bucharest is an example of blatant bias and discrimination. “Approaches, which deprive full members of an opportunity to present their national positions, undermine the international authority and the foundations of the organization itself. This is why Belarus will not recognize decisions, which could be made with regard to Belarus during the session, due to the refusal of the host country to grant entry [to the Belarusian delegation],” the statement notes.

