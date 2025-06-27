Belarusian president denounces US-Israeli attacks on Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday condemned the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, calling them "violations of international law."

"The recent strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities, which are controlled by the IAEA, dangerously violate provisions of international law, including the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the Geneva Conventions of 1949," he said at the plenary session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Minsk, Belarus, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Lukashenko recalled that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian should have attended the Eurasian Economic Council meeting for the first time as a representative of an observer state within the Eurasian Economic Union but could not due to "well-known circumstances."

Addressing Pezeshkian directly, Belarus' leader emphasized that Iran is "not alone in resisting pressure."

"Mr. President, I want you to know that you're not alone in your resistance," he stressed during the session.

Israel launched an attack on Iran on June 13, and Tehran responded less than 24 hours later with counterattacks.

Nine days after the escalation began, the US joined the conflict on Israel's side, with American forces striking three Iranian nuclear targets overnight on June 22.

Later that evening, Iran launched missile strikes on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air base in the Middle East.

According to official statements from Washington, the strikes caused no casualties or significant damage. Following that, President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete cease-fire, which went into effect on June 24.

News.Az