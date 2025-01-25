News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Alexander Lukashenko
Tag:
Alexander Lukashenko
Zelensky warns Lukashenko ‘will pay’ for everything
08 Nov 2025-10:59
Lukashenko: Rising Western military threats push Belarus to focus on defense
21 Aug 2025-15:25
Trump speaks with Belarus leader before Alaska summit with Putin
15 Aug 2025-20:48
Belarusian president denounces US-Israeli attacks on Iran
27 Jun 2025-18:51
Belarus leader praises Trump's handling of Ukraine crisis
05 Mar 2025-06:55
Belarus president approves investment program for 2025
05 Feb 2025-22:12
COMMENT: Lukashenko secures another victory as Belarus chooses stability over change
28 Jan 2025-09:10
Alexander Lukashenko has voted in the presidential election
26 Jan 2025-14:47
No surprises anticipated in Belarus' 'no-choice' election
25 Jan 2025-18:29
What do Belarusians anticipate from the upcoming presidential race? - INTERVIEW
06 Jan 2025-08:25
Latest News
Massive fire sparks panic in Baku apartment building -
VIDEO
Indian shares hit by IT, metal sell-off
Drone strike damages apartments in Odesa overnight
Japan seizes Chinese fishing vessel, arrests skipper
NBA punishes Jazz, Pacers for bench moves
Deutsche Bank plans emerging markets hiring push
Shelton outlasts Mannarino to Dallas Open quarters
Goldman Sachs' top lawyer Kathy Ruemmler resigns amid Epstein fallout
Thunder's Nikola Topic makes NBA debut after cancer battle -
VIDEO
Axiom Space secures an extra $350 million
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31