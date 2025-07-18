Belgium halts military exports to Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Belgian court has ordered the regional Flemish government to halt the transit of military equipment to Israel. The restrictions apply to goods that could potentially be used for military purposes, News.Az reports citing The Guardian.

According to local media, a Brussels court has ordered the regional Flemish government to stop the transit of military equipment to Israel.

The news channel VRT NWS reported that the case involves, in particular, a container with tapered rolled bearings for the Israeli defense company Ashot, which was blocked last month at one of Europe's largest ports in Antwerp.

The court also ordered the government to prevent the transit of any "defense-related products or other equipment intended for military" if there is no guarantee that it will be used exclusively for civilian purposes.

The Belgian news agency Belga also reported that three pallets of tapered roller bearings, manufactured in France by the American company Timken, had been held.

Belga added that "Flemish regulations prohibit the export or transit of goods that could directly support the Israel Defense Forces," and that the shipment was intended for the company Ashot Ashkelon, a key supplier of transmission systems for Israeli Merkava tanks and Namer armored vehicles, which are actively used in Gaza.

News.Az