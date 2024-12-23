Belgium sends emergency aid to Mayotte after Cyclone Chido

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belgium is sending emergency humanitarian assistance through B-FAST to the French island of Mayotte, which has been severely impacted by Cyclone Chido. The aid includes 717 family tents and 4,200 hygiene kits, crucial for offering shelter and hygiene support to the survivors, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The passage of Cyclone Chido has indeed left a trail of destruction in Mayotte. According to provisional figures, 31 people were killed and 1,373 injured. To support the local population in the aftermath of the disaster, Belgium will provide the above-mentioned emergency humanitarian aid to Mayotte via B-FAST. This assistance responds to the request made by France through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM).This mission is an example of Belgian solidarity and confirms Belgium's active commitment to international relief efforts.B-FAST is the structure of the federal government that is activated when providing emergency aid abroad and consists of the FPS Home Affairs, the FPS Policy and Support (BOSA), the FPS Public Health, the Ministry of Defence and the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, in which the Prime Minister's Office is also involved.

News.Az