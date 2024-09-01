News.az
Tag:
Mayotte
Baku Initiative Group addresses colonial legacy and its impact on food security at UN -
VIDEO
12 Mar 2025-12:16
France confronts hurdles in rebuilding Mayotte after cyclone
15 Jan 2025-21:58
Cyclone death toll in Mayotte climbs to 39
24 Dec 2024-22:57
Belgium sends emergency aid to Mayotte after Cyclone Chido
23 Dec 2024-22:13
Macron visits cyclone-hit Mayotte as residents call for urgent aid
19 Dec 2024-18:08
Curfew imposed in Mayotte after devastating cyclone
17 Dec 2024-20:57
Mayotte hit by worst cyclone in 90 years
16 Dec 2024-12:55
Up to 1,000 feared dead as Cyclone Chido devastates Mayotte
-VIDEO
16 Dec 2024-09:12
BFMTV: The death toll from the hurricane in Mayotte could reach thousands
16 Dec 2024-00:31
France provides aid to Mayotte after cyclone strikes island
14 Dec 2024-19:57
