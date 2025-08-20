Belgium urges EU to protect ICC following new US sanctions

Belgium urges EU to protect ICC following new US sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, Belgium once again expressed its opposition to U.S. sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC), cautioning that the sanctions hinder efforts to promote justice and accountability.

"Belgium once again strongly regrets the new sanctions imposed by the United States against judges and deputy prosecutors of the International Criminal Court," Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said through the US social media company X, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"As with previous sanctions, Belgium reaffirms its unwavering support for the ICC, its independence and its staff," he added.

Prevot stressed that the ICC is a "cornerstone" of the rules-based international order, serving justice for victims of the gravest crimes on behalf of 125 states parties across all continents.

"Undermining the Court weakens our collective ability to combat impunity, uphold human dignity, and deliver accountability where national systems fail," he said.

He recalled Belgium's June 6 call, together with Slovenia, for the activation of the EU’s blocking statute to protect the court from external pressure, and added: "I reiterate this call."

"The fight against impunity must not be obstructed. Justice must remain free," the minister concluded.

A blocking statute is a law of one jurisdiction intended to hinder the application of a law made by a foreign jurisdiction.

The US sanctioned four ICC officials on Wednesday, including a judge who authorized the arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, devastating the enclave, which faces famine. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

News.Az