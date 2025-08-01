News.az
International Criminal Court
Tag:
International Criminal Court
ICC sets Feb. 23 hearing for Philippine ex-leader Duterte
26 Jan 2026-16:39
Europe concerned over US sanctions on ICC judges
20 Dec 2025-17:18
France slams US sanctions on two more ICC judges
19 Dec 2025-18:59
ICC rejects Israel’s bid to halt Gaza war crimes probe
16 Dec 2025-12:39
ICC hands 20-year sentence to Sudan militia leade ‘Ali Kushayb’
09 Dec 2025-17:33
ICC pledges to remain steadfast despite US sanctions
01 Dec 2025-23:49
ICC says atrocities in Sudan's el-Fasher may qualify as war crimes
03 Nov 2025-21:05
Italy's Meloni says she has been denounced to ICC for complicity in genocide
08 Oct 2025-08:47
Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali to leave the ICC, strengthening ties with Russia
23 Sep 2025-21:25
Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger withdraw from ICC Rome Statute
23 Sep 2025-09:08
