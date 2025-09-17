Ben & Jerry co-founder resigns, cites lost independence under Unilever

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, has resigned from the iconic ice cream brand, saying the company has lost “the independence to pursue our values” under the ownership of British conglomerate Unilever.

Greenfield’s decision follows Ben & Jerry’s failure in 2022 to block Unilever from selling its ice cream in West Bank settlements—a move the company said conflicted with its core values. In a statement shared on X by co-founder Ben Cohen, Greenfield said he “could no longer, in good conscience, and after 47 years, remain an employee” of the Vermont-based company, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

Founded in 1978 by school friends Cohen and Greenfield, Ben & Jerry’s was acquired by Unilever in 2000 and is now owned by its subsidiary, Magnum Ice Cream Company.

Greenfield expressed frustration that the brand “has been silenced, sidelined for fear of upsetting those in power” during a time when he perceives civil rights and freedoms are under attack in the U.S. “It’s profoundly disappointing to come to the conclusion that that independence, the very basis of our sale to Unilever, is gone,” he added.

Cohen praised Greenfield’s legacy, saying it “deserves to be true to our values, not silenced by Magnum.”

A Magnum spokesperson defended the company, stating it remains committed to Ben & Jerry’s mission and values. “We disagree with Greenfield’s perspective and have sought to engage both co-founders in a constructive conversation on how to strengthen Ben & Jerry’s powerful values-based position in the world,” the spokesperson said. “We remain focused on carrying forward the legacy of peace, love, and ice cream of this iconic, much-loved brand.”

In related news, Cohen, 74, made headlines in May when he was removed from a U.S. Senate hearing after loudly criticizing U.S. foreign policy toward Gaza. A longtime critic of Israeli policy, Cohen last year joined prominent Jewish figures in an open letter opposing the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC.

Unilever is currently in the process of spinning off Magnum, which is expected to begin standalone operations by mid-November.

News.Az