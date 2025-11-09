Bessent: US economic growth could halve if shutdown continues

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent attends a press conference at government quarters Rosenbad after the trade talks between the U.S. and China concluded, in Stockholm, Sweden, July 29, 2025. Magnus Lejhall/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

US economic growth could halve in the current quarter if the partial government shutdown continues.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated this in an interview with ABC News, News.Az reports.

"We've been seeing the impact [of the shutdown] on the economy since day one, and it's continuing to get worse. Under US President Donald Trump, we've had a fantastic economy for the last two quarters, and now, by some estimates, economic growth this quarter could be cut in half if the shutdown continues," he said.

News.Az