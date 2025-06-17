Best cheap Crypto to buy: These Crypto presales are set to 100x

With stablecoin liquidity surging and institutional capital pouring into Bitcoin, these four crypto projects – backed by real utility, smart tokenomics and undervaluation – could deliver outsized returns in the months ahead.

Crypto investors hunting for the next big gain are revisiting a time-tested formula: quality, tokenomics and valuation. According to Ian Balina, the founder and CEO of Token Metrics, these three factors form the backbone of any 100x crypto strategy. With Bitcoin surging, stablecoin reserves expanding and presale action heating up, conditions may be ripe for explosive upside.

The crypto market’s recent momentum is being driven in part by a sharp uptick in stablecoin liquidity, with over $33 billion in capital added year-to-date, according to CryptoQuant. This capital is sitting idle, ready to deploy into high-upside assets.

That’s where today’s best undervalued crypto projects come in. With the right fundamentals in place, the following hidden gems could become some of the best cheap cryptos to buy now, especially for those eyeing serious long-term gains.

1. Solaxy (SOLX) – Scaling Solana with a Layer-2 Revolution

Solaxy has positioned itself as 2025’s most exciting Layer-2 solution, offering a real fix to Solana’s congestion issues. While Solana remains one of the fastest chains, it falters during major token launches, often causing failed or stalled transactions.

Solaxy’s rollup technology processes transactions off-chain and settles them in batches on Solana, dramatically increasing throughput and reducing network strain. The presale has already raised over $53.8 million, a clear sign of investor confidence ahead of its token launch in 6 days.

Beyond the scaling narrative, Solaxy has launched a live testnet, integrated a bridge with Hyperlane for multi-chain asset movement and announced upcoming tools like its own DEX and token launchpad. The SOLX token itself offers up to 78% APY for stakers, further reducing supply while rewarding long-term holders.

With a growing ecosystem, real-world testability and Solana integration, Solaxy is not just a speculative play – it’s a serious infrastructure upgrade poised to benefit from Ethereum-style Layer-2 demand.

2. BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL) – Bitcoin Rewards for Meme Coin Believers

If there’s one project blending meme coin virality with real crypto value, it’s BTC Bull Token. This Bitcoin-themed altcoin has already raised over $7.2 million and its proposition is unlike anything the space has seen: hold the token, earn Bitcoin.

BTC Bull Token ties its utility directly to Bitcoin price milestones. As Bitcoin hits $125K, $150K and eventually $250K, token holders will receive Bitcoin airdrops or benefit from strategic token burns that reduce supply and push up value.

This creates a self-reinforcing loop of demand and reward and because only presale investors can access these BTC payouts, it strongly discourages selling and builds a committed holder base.

With staking live at 56% APY, an upcoming exchange listing and widespread attention thanks to Bitcoin’s rally, BTC Bull Token is attracting investors seeking secure, high-upside exposure to the next leg of the bull market.

3. Best Wallet ($BEST) – The Privacy-Focused Crypto Super App

In a world moving toward central bank digital currencies like the digital euro, privacy is under threat. Best Wallet flips the script, giving users complete control over their assets via a non-custodial wallet that requires no KYC or ID verification.

It supports 60+ blockchains already, with plans to expand to over 1,000 cryptocurrencies, while integrating swaps, staking and portfolio tracking – all in one place. The upcoming Best Card, a crypto debit card, will further streamline real-world spending of digital assets.

The real opportunity lies in the $BEST token, now in presale. Holding $BEST unlocks lower fees, governance rights and early access to presales on the platform’s launchpad. With a projected price of $0.072 by year-end, current buyers could see 104% gains from today’s presale level of just $0.025195.

4. SUBBD ($SUBBD) – Redefining the Creator Economy

SUBBD is a bold new entrant into the crypto scene and one that could redefine how creators monetise their work. By letting influencers mint their own tokens, SUBBD removes middlemen like YouTube and Patreon, giving creators more control and fans more access.

The $SUBBD token acts as the lifeblood of this model: fans use it to unlock content, vote on creator proposals and even join private communities. For investors, it means access to a highly engaged, organically growing user base – driven by creators’ own success.

Structured for low volatility and sustainable growth, SUBBD offers an actual use case that already works, rather than a vague whitepaper promise. As the creator economy shifts away from traditional platforms, SUBBD could become the standard for investment-based patronage.

The Bottom Line: Don’t Miss the Next 100x

The road to 100x returns in crypto doesn’t come from hype alone. As Ian Balina’s framework outlines, quality projects with strong tokenomics and undervaluation are where the smart capital flows.

From Solaxy’s Layer-2 utility to BTC Bull Token’s Bitcoin payouts and from Best Wallet’s decentralised ethos to SUBBD’s creator revolution, these projects stand out in a crowded space for all the right reasons.

In a market primed by institutional capital, rising liquidity and Bitcoin dominance, these cheap cryptos may not stay cheap for long. They’re not just speculative plays – they’re aligned with the future of crypto itself.

For investors seeking the best cheap crypto to buy now, this shortlist offers real potential – not just for 2x or 3x gains, but life-changing 100x upside.

News.Az