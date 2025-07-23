Best crypto to buy now: Chainlink and Shiba Inu to continue surging, but Remittix set to pass 500% gains

Crypto investors are hunting for tokens with real momentum and future upside. Chainlink is gaining strength with its latest breakout, while Shiba Inu attracts attention through steady burns and rising whale interest.

But one under-the-radar token, Remittix, is quietly making waves with real utility in global payments, and analysts say it could outperform both. Here's why these three are the best crypto to buy now.

Chainlink Breaks Out and Signals More Upside Ahead

Chainlink (LINK) is turning heads again after rallying nearly 80% from its recent lows. The token broke through key resistance at $17.46, confirming a trend reversal that could push it toward the $50 mark.

Traders like Crypto Patel believe $75 or even $100 isn’t far-fetched, especially with Chainlink’s dominance in DeFi and smart contract oracles. The July run from $14 to $19 has fueled a strong weekly gain of over 23%, and even short dips are being bought up fast.

Analysts highlight that breaking the $22 resistance could ignite the next leg up. Chainlink's role in powering real-world crypto use cases is finally being priced in — and buyers are showing up in force.

Token Burns Push SHIB Closer To A Breakout

Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to stir attention as it holds firm near $0.000015, with analysts projecting a short-term bump toward $0.00001510. Whale accumulation has picked up pace, and token burns remain aggressive—over 6.3 million SHIB wiped from circulation in just 24 hours.

That kind of deflationary pressure is hard to ignore. Still, traders are watching the $0.0000126 to $0.0000130 support zone closely. If SHIB slips below it, a pullback could be triggered. But if that base holds, the token may ride the broader DeFi wave into higher territory.

Meanwhile, Remittix offers something entirely different—a real solution to real financial pain points. Investors chasing hype might enjoy SHIB’s swings, but those seeking the best crypto to buy now or the next 100x crypto are taking a serious look at RTX instead.

Remittix Solves Real Payment Problems With Crypto Simplicity

Remittix is turning heads while others are still stuck in roadmap mode. Trading just above $0.08, this under-the-radar altcoin is capturing attention with real-time, real-world crypto-to-cash solutions.

While Cardano headlines circle technical updates, Remittix is already helping users convert 40+ cryptocurrencies into local fiat in hours, not days. That matters to freelancers, merchants, and migrants moving money across borders daily.

This isn't theory. It’s execution. With over $16.7 million raised and growing user demand, Remittix feels less like a bet and more like a breakout.

Here’s why smart investors are moving in:

Solves real issues in a $190T global remittance economy

Instant fiat conversion from 40+ cryptos with low fees

Public ledger transactions and locked liquidity for safety

Simple pay API for business integration across industries

If you're tired of waiting on upgrades and want something that works now, Remittix may be your best bet in 2025.

