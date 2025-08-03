Best Crypto To Buy Now For 3-4x Gains By October: Pepe, VeChain, Remittix and Jasmy Coin

Best Crypto To Buy Now For 3-4x Gains By October: Pepe, VeChain, Remittix and Jasmy Coin

Crypto bulls are hunting for the best crypto to buy now, and this week’s market movements have made one thing clear: tokens with strong narratives and working tech are in demand.

This trend comes at a time when new catalysts, like Ethereum’s Dencun upgrade and renewed interest in DeFi are pulling attention to top crypto under $1 that still have room to run.

Four altcoins in particular are catching investor interest with strong 3–4x upside potential heading into Q4 2025: Pepe, VeChain, Jasmy, and Remittix, an undervalued fintech crypto token transforming global payments.

Pepe Coin Price Predictions: Meme Fuels PEPE’s Market Momentum

Pepe is back on traders’ radars after breaking key resistance at $0.0000135 this week. The meme coin, known for its viral community and high volatility, has seen a 30% rise in trading volume and a 22% price bump in just five days.

Analysts suggest that a clean breakout above $0.000015 could set the stage for a run toward $0.000017 and eventually $0.000021.

Behind the scenes, on-chain data shows whales accumulating PEPE amid renewed social buzz. If the broader altcoin rally continues, Pepe could be one of the fastest growing crypto 2025 picks, despite its roots in internet humor.

VeChain: Enterprise-Ready and Getting Attention

VeChain has quietly moved into breakout territory after weeks of consolidation. Now trading at $0.0238, the blockchain for enterprise supply chain solutions is seeing bullish momentum from its VeBetterDAO initiative and a growing number of corporate partners, including BMW and Walmart China.

Many analysts now consider VeChain a best DeFi altcoin candidate as it balances enterprise-grade performance with low-cost, scalable smart contracts. Price targets of $0.05 to $0.06 are being floated by October if momentum holds.

Jasmy Coin: Japan’s IoT Crypto Awakens

Jasmy is making waves again as it benefits from Japan’s friendlier crypto stance and growing demand for IoT data security solutions. After bouncing from $0.016 to $0.021, Jasmy has reclaimed its 200-day moving average and is gaining attention from U.S. and Asian traders alike.

With speculation mounting around tech partnerships and AI data monetization, some now view Jasmy as a serious high growth crypto with room for significant upside—particularly if listed on more centralized exchanges before year-end.

Remittix: The DeFi Sleeper With Real Utility

While much of the market is still chasing hype, Remittix (RTX) is quietly positioning itself as the next big altcoin 2025 with actual working infrastructure.

Unlike many competitors that are years from usability, Remittix is preparing for a Q3 wallet launch with multi-chain functionality, real-time FX conversion, and native support for 40+ cryptocurrencies.

The Layer-2 Ethereum alternative’s community is rapidly expanding, and the Payfi project has already surpassed key fundraising milestones.

Why Remittix Is Gaining Real-World Momentum

Global Reach : Send crypto directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries

: Send crypto directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries Security First : Audited by CertiK, one of the top blockchain security firms

: Audited by CertiK, one of the top blockchain security firms 20% Referral Rewards : Earn RTX by sharing the project

: Earn RTX by sharing the project Business API: Perfect for companies and freelancers to transact across border

This Ethereum-based project isn’t just another speculative coin, it’s a full financial utility layer designed to connect crypto to the real world through direct-to-bank transfers.

Compared to tokens like XRP or Stellar, RTX offers a leaner, user-first model that puts speed and accessibility at the forefront. Analysts note its scalability, regulatory simplicity, and built-in business tools as major differentiators and a critical factor for it becoming the next 100x crypto. Don’t get left out.

