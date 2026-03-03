Best places to see the Blood Moon

Skywatchers across the Portland area hoping to catch Tuesday morning’s total lunar “Blood Moon” eclipse may need a backup plan.

While Monday’s weather was clear, clouds are expected to thicken overnight, likely blocking the view west of the Cascades, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to KATU Meteorologist Dave Salesky, the best odds for clear skies will be east of the Cascades, where viewing conditions are expected to be more favorable before dawn.

The lunar show unfolds in stages:

12:44 a.m. PST – The penumbral eclipse begins, though darkening will be subtle at first.

1:50 a.m. – The partial eclipse starts, and a noticeable shadow begins creeping across the Moon.

3:04 a.m. – Totality begins. The Moon turns a deep red hue, earning the nickname “Blood Moon.”

Around 4:00 a.m. – Totality ends after nearly an hour.

5:17 a.m. – The partial eclipse concludes.

6:23 a.m. – The penumbral phase ends, and the Moon fully exits Earth’s shadow.

A lunar eclipse happens during a full Moon when the Sun, Earth and Moon line up in a straight line. As Earth blocks direct sunlight, its atmosphere bends and scatters light onto the Moon’s surface. The reddish glow comes from the same effect that makes sunsets appear red, Earth’s atmosphere filters out shorter blue wavelengths and lets red tones pass through.

If clouds spoil the view locally, you can still watch the spectacle online. Griffith Observatory plans to livestream the eclipse starting at 12:37 a.m. PST, weather permitting.

You can also explore eclipse visuals and animations from NASA to better understand how the alignment creates the dramatic red Moon.

