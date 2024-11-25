Biden and Macron set to announce deal within 36 hours, sources say

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to announce a ceasefire between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel within 36 hours under existing plans, four senior Lebanese sources said on Monday, News.az reports citing Reuters .

The discussions on a ceasefire in Lebanon have made significant progress, the French presidency said."We are continuing to work with (...) our American partners toward this direction (...) we hope all involved will seize this opportunity as soon as possible," the statement said.The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Earlier, the pan-Arab Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported that Biden and Macron would declare a 60-day ceasefire on Tuesday.

News.Az