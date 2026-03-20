Super Micro co-founder Liaw resigns after chip smuggling charges

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Super Micro Computer said Friday that co-founder Yih-Shyan Liaw has stepped down from its board, effective immediately, after being charged with involvement in a scheme to smuggle billions of dollars’ worth of AI chips to China.

Despite the development, shares of the artificial intelligence server maker rose about 2% in after-hours trading, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday charged Liaw, along with sales manager Ruei-Tsang Chang and contractor Ting-Wei Sun, accusing them of orchestrating a plan to route U.S.-made servers through Taiwan and onward to Southeast Asia.

In response, Super Micro also announced the appointment of DeAnna Luna as acting chief compliance officer.

Luna joined the company in 2024 as vice president of global trade and sanctions compliance.

News.Az