Explosions reported near Baghdad airport
- 21 Mar 2026 01:21
- 21 Mar 2026 01:24
- 1052595
- Middle East
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Smoke rises after an explosion at the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq, following a rocket and drone attack, according to security sources, March 17, 2026. (Source: Reuters)
Explosions were heard near Baghdad International Airport, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
An Iraqi security source said a US logistics support camp located near the airport was targeted in a rocket attack.
By Nijat Babayev