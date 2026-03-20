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Explosions reported near Baghdad airport

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Explosions reported near Baghdad airport
Smoke rises after an explosion at the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq, following a rocket and drone attack, according to security sources, March 17, 2026. (Source: Reuters)

Explosions were heard near Baghdad International Airport, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

An Iraqi security source said a US logistics support camp located near the airport was targeted in a rocket attack.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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