Yandex metrika counter

Iraq slashes oil output by 70% amid Middle East war

  • Economics
  • Share
Iraq slashes oil output by 70% amid Middle East war
Source: Reuters

Iraq has reduced its oil production by around 70% compared to pre-war levels, a source from the country’s Oil Ministry said, as the Middle East conflict continues to disrupt energy flows, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The cuts include the shutdown of six oilfields in the southern province of Basra, the source added.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      