Iraq slashes oil output by 70% amid Middle East war
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Source: Reuters
Iraq has reduced its oil production by around 70% compared to pre-war levels, a source from the country’s Oil Ministry said, as the Middle East conflict continues to disrupt energy flows, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
The cuts include the shutdown of six oilfields in the southern province of Basra, the source added.
By Nijat Babayev