Biden announces new plan to tackle border crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden is announcing a new plan to accept up to 30,000 migrants each month in a bid to tackle the border crisis, News.az reports citing BBC.

Authorities will also expand expulsions under Title 42, a controversial Trump-era policy that has blocked thousands at the US-Mexico border.

The new policy will apply to asylum seekers from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela.

It is modelled on existing programmes for Venezuelans and Ukrainians.

The announcement comes a day after Mr Biden said he would visit the border next week on his way to Mexico, where he will participate in the North American Leaders' Summit.

Record number of migrant detentions at the US-Mexico border have presented a growing political headache for Mr Biden. More than two million people were detained at the order in the 2022 fiscal year that ended on 30 September - a 24% jump from the previous year. In December, detentions at the border averaged between 700 and 1,000 each day, not including an increasing number of migrants attempting to leave Cuba and Haiti by sea.

Citizens of Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua - which are facing both economic problems and political repression - accounted for nearly 500,000 of the total.

News.Az