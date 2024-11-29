Biden condemns latest Russian strike causing massive blackouts across Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden condemned Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine on November 28, which involved 188 aerial strikes on Ukrainian settlements, according to the White House, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Biden has called the latest attack “horrific” and said its purpose was to deprive Ukrainian civilians of access to electricity.“This attack is outrageous and serves as yet another reminder of the urgency and importance of supporting the Ukrainian people in their defense against Russian aggression,” claimed the US president.Biden emphasized that his message to the Ukrainian people is clear, “The United States stands with you.”“Earlier this year, and at my direction, the United States began prioritizing air defense exports so they go to Ukraine first,” said the American leader.Biden also highlighted his administration’s efforts to bolster Ukraine’s energy resilience ahead of winter and provide other critical resources, including artillery, rockets, and armored vehicles.“Russia continues to underestimate the bravery, resilience, and determination of the Ukrainian people. The United States stands with more than 50 countries in support of Ukraine and its fight for freedom,” he stated.Recently, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that three Ukrainian nuclear power plants reduced electricity output following the 28 November morning attacks on energy infrastructure.

News.Az