Biden invites Trump to meet at White House next week, News.Az reports citing BBC.

While Joe Biden and Donald Trump will meet at the White House on Wednesday, public meetings between the pair aren't particularly common.They were watched on TV screens around the world in June for the first debate in the presidential election, debating the economy, abortion and foreign policy.Biden's ill-fated debate appearance eventually led to him dropping out of the race for the White House in July - he was replaced by Kamala Harris at the top of the Democratic ticket.

