Biden is experiencing mild Covid symptoms, says White House physician

Joe Biden “does not have a fever and his vital signs remain normal, the White House physician said in a statement today, one day after the president’s Covid diagnosis forced him into isolation at his home.

Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor, physician to the president, said that Biden “is still experiencing mild upper respiratory symptoms associated’ with Covid. He also is continuing to received Paxlovid.“He will continue to conduct the business of the American people,” O’Connor said.After his Covid diagnosis on Wednesday, Biden canceled a planned speech in Las Vegas.His diagnosis comes amid Democratic calls for him to exit the race, given concerns about his age. Earlier today, Axios reported that several unnamed top Democrats believe that Biden will decide to drop out of the presidential race.The Biden campaign’s TJ Ducklo responded on X/Twitter, “Joe Biden is his party’s nominee. He’s the President of the United States. He’s running for reelection. Baseless conjecture from anonymous sources isn’t a scoop. Tonight a convicted felon will talk about how he’ll make people’s lives worse if he gains power. Let’s focus.”The reference was to Donald Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this evening.

News.Az