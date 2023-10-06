Biden plans to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in San Francisco

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Biden reportedly has plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping next month in California, News.Az reports citing Yahoo News.

Washington Post on Thursday reported White House officials are planning the summit in San Francisco in an attempt to stabilize the relationship between the world's two most powerful countries.

Specifics on where the meeting would be held in the city were not disclosed as the meeting is reportedly in its early planning stages. Although, those keeping an eye on these developments have said the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit could be the setting for the meeting. The APEC conference, a major geopolitical event, is Nov. 11 through 17.

San Francisco was named the host city of the summit, to be held at the Moscone Center, back in November 2022. The conference's honorary host committee comprises dignitaries including; Gov. Gavin Newsom, SF Mayor London Breed, and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi. The late-Sen. Dianne Feinstein was also listed as one of the committee's hosts.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but Biden is looking forward to meeting the Chinese leader, according to a senior administration official, the newspaper reported.

News.Az