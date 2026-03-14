12 healthcare workers dead after Israeli strike on Lebanon center

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An Israeli strike on a primary healthcare center in southern Lebanon killed at least 12 medical personnel, according to the Lebanese health ministry, as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah continues.

In a statement, the ministry says it “mourns the healthcare workers in Burj Qalawiya who were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the town’s primary healthcare center,” adding that “12 doctors, paramedics and nurses on duty at the center were killed, and one healthcare worker was injured” while rescue operations are still ongoing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The ministry says the attack was “the second against the health sector in a few hours,” following a strike on Sawaneh that killed two paramedics affiliated with Hezbollah and its ally Amal.

There is no immediate comment from the Israel Defense Forces.

News.Az