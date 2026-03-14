Russian strike hits suburban train in Kharkiv region

Photo: Aftermath of Russia's strike on a suburban train in Kharkiv region

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Russian forces targeted a suburban train in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region with a drone overnight on March 14, injuring the train driver and his assistant, officials said.





According to Oleksiy Kuleba, who shared the update on Telegram, passengers were not injured. The driver and his assistant sustained shrapnel wounds, but received on-site medical treatment, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The locomotive, which was operating due to a power outage in the overhead lines, was also damaged in the attack.

Despite ongoing shelling threats and damage to infrastructure, Ukrzaliznytsia trains continue to operate, Kuleba added, highlighting the resilience of Ukraine’s rail services amid conflict.

The Kharkiv region attack was part of a wider Russian strike on Ukraine overnight on March 14. Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions, with some casualties confirmed in Kyiv.

The strike involved drones and missiles targeting both civilian and strategic infrastructure across the country.

News.Az