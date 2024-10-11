Biden to visit Florida to assess Hurricane Milton's damage

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden will travel to Florida on Sunday to survey areas affected by Hurricane Milton, according to the White House, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

No additional details were shared by the White House."To the people of Florida: I know recovery and rebuilding periods can be long and difficult. And that long after the press and cameras move on, you have to pick up the pieces. But I want you to know I will do everything in my power to help you put the pieces back together," Biden said on X.Biden and Vice President Harris had previously said they would visit storm-ravaged areas, but only after they could be sure they would not divert valuable resources from relief efforts.At least 16 people were killed and millions were left without power after numerous tornadoes were spawned as Milton approached the state Wednesday evening.Making landfall as a Category 3 hurricane, Milton unleashed historic rainfall across parts of the Tampa Bay area of the Gulf coast, marking it as a perhaps one-in-1,000-year event.Many climate scientists and meteorologists, however, said the conditions of global warming would result in more hurricanes like Milton, making what was once a freak occurrence instead a fact of life on a hotter planet.

News.Az