Biden to warn that election deniers pose threat to America

U.S. President Joe Biden will address "horrible" political violence in a speech Wednesday and warn that people who deny valid election results threaten American democracy, White House officials said, as concerns grow ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, News.az reports citing BBC.

The Democratic National Committee said Biden would "address the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy; and the stakes for our democracy in next week’s election."

Biden believes it is important to speak out "loud and clear" against political violence and those who have said they will not accept the results of the elections, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

"This is an inflection point," she told a regular White House briefing. "What the president believes that what he is seeing and what we are hearing from MAGA Republican officials - extreme Republican officials - who say they are not going to accept this election, is a threat to our democracy."

