Tag:
U.s. President
Trump says Alaska meeting with Putin has 25 pct chance of not being successful
15 Aug 2025-05:55
From ceasefire hopes to geopolitical gambits: Inside the Alaska meeting
14 Aug 2025-10:28
Russian expert: South Caucasus now practically under Azerbaijan’s control - INTERVIEW
13 Aug 2025-09:42
Trump calls in National Guard to suppress crimes in Washington
12 Aug 2025-23:48
Trump signs order extending China tariff truce by 90 days, White House says
11 Aug 2025-23:34
Trump does not give up attempts to stop the war in Ukraine
08 Aug 2025-00:34
Trump says reciprocal tariffs to take effect from midnight
07 Aug 2025-09:14
Trump says envoy Witkoff had productive meeting with Putin
06 Aug 2025-23:14
Trump to ’substantially’ hike India tariffs over Russian oil trade
04 Aug 2025-22:43
Trump says Fed board should assume control if Powell fails to lower rates
01 Aug 2025-16:08
