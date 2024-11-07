Biden urges Americans to "accept the choice" of electing Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Joe Biden, speaking after Donald Trump's decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, urged Americans to "accept the choice the country made" and encouraged his supporters to "get back up," News.Az reports citing NBC news.

“We accept the choice the country made,” he said in brief remarks from the White House Rose Garden. “I’ve said many times, you can’t love your country only when you win. You can’t love your neighbor only when you agree.”Biden’s speech comes exactly four years to the day he was declared the winner of the 2020 election against Trump, who has spent the years since insisting that those results were rigged and attempted to have them overturned."I will do my duty as president: I will fulfill my oath and I will honor the Constitution. On Jan. 20, we’ll have a peaceful transfer of power here in America," Biden said Thursday, after encouraging voters across the political spectrum to "bring down the temperature."Biden acknowledged that the achievements of his administration are not yet being felt by the American people and suggested it will take years to feel the effects. He said legislation he signed into law is only just now "really kicking in," adding that $1 trillion in infrastructure work will get done and will change people's lives in rural communities and other places experiencing difficulties."It takes time to get it done," he said, adding that he will leave behind "the strongest economy in the world."He also urged Americans disappointed by Harris' loss not to give up."Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable. We all get knocked down, but the measure of our character, as my dad would say, is how quickly we get back up. Remember, a defeat does not mean we are defeated," Biden said. "We lost this battle. The America of your dreams is calling for you to get back up."Trump's victory was a brutal blow to Democrats who were hoping to elect Harris as the first female president. Instead, Trump expanded his base and captured several battleground states that Biden flipped in 2020: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.Harris conceded to Trump by phone on Wednesday morning and addressed her supporters in remarks at Howard University, her alma mater, later in the day.“Earlier today, I spoke with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory. I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power,” she said.She added, "A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results."Biden also called Trump and congratulated him on his victory.“President Biden expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasized the importance of working to bring the country together,” the White House said. “He also invited President-elect Trump to meet with him in the White House. The staff will coordinate a specific date in the near future.”

News.Az