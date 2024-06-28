Biden vows to return for second debate against Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Biden is still committed to a second debate against Donald Trump despite his abysmal showing on Thursday night.

President Biden is still committed to a second debate against Donald Trump despite his abysmal showing on Thursday night, News.Az reports citing The New York Post.Biden is also not considering dropping out of the race — despite concerns from members of his own party.The octogenarian repeatedly froze and misspoke during the Thursday debate, which left doubts in the minds of even the most hopeful viewers about his mental and physical fitness.“This was a disaster for Biden. Many Democrats are looking for a new candidate after this debate,” Doug Muzzio, a retired public affairs professor at Baruch College, told The Post.“Biden was tentative, rambling and sometimes incoherent,” he said.“Trump, on the other hand, was clear and relatively coherent. He looked like he knew what he was talking about. Even though he repeatedly lied, he lies in an articulate way.”At one point early in the debate, the incumbent appeared to lose his train of thought for a glacial nine seconds — only to finally look up and say that he “finally beat Medicare.”The apparent gaffe gave Trump, 78, the perfect in.“Well, he’s right. He did beat Medicare. He beat it to death and he’s destroying Medicare because all of these people who are coming in, they’re putting them on Medicare,” Trump retorted.“If I knew nothing about Donald Trump before that debate and judged him solely on that performance, I’d vote for him,” one Democratic source told The Post.

News.Az