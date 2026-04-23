Big shift: Honda stops selling cars in South Korea

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Honda has announced that it will discontinue its automobile sales operations in South Korea by the end of 2026, marking a significant strategic shift in one of Asia’s competitive automotive markets.

Honda Motor said the decision is part of a broader review of its global operations aimed at strengthening long-term competitiveness as the automotive industry undergoes rapid transformation driven by changing consumer demand, electrification, and increased competition, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The company confirmed that it will gradually wind down car sales through its Seoul-based subsidiary, Honda Korea. However, it stressed that existing customers will not be affected, as full after-sales services will continue, including maintenance, spare parts supply, and warranty support.

Despite exiting the car market, Honda will maintain its presence in South Korea through its motorcycle business, which it described as the core of its operations in the country. The company plans to expand this segment by improving product offerings and enhancing customer experience.

Honda has operated in South Korea’s motorcycle market since 2002 and entered the automobile sector in 2004. The latest move reflects a strategic refocus on more sustainable and profitable business areas within the country while adapting to shifting market conditions.

News.Az