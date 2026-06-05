Indonesia advances renewable energy transition in electricity mix

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia’s share of renewable energy in the national electricity mix reached 17.89 percent in April, exceeding the government’s target, according to officials, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

“With a realization of 17.89 percent, the renewable energy mix exceeded the target of 16.46 percent,” Acting Director General of Electricity Tri Winarno said during a parliamentary hearing on Thursday.

Government data indicated that total national electricity production amounted to 165.51 terawatt-hours in the January–April period, with renewable energy contributing 17.89 percent of the overall mix.

Coal remained the dominant source of electricity generation, accounting for 64.87 percent.

Regionally, Sumatra posted the highest share of renewable energy at 41.76 percent. In contrast, the Java-Bali electricity system continued to depend heavily on coal, which made up around 71 percent of total generation.

Winarno also stated that 76 percent of planned additional power generation capacity between 2025 and 2034 will come from renewable energy sources and energy storage systems, as Indonesia works to accelerate its transition toward cleaner energy.

News.Az