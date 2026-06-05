Shakira to headline 2026 World Cup opening ceremony

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global pop icon Shakira is set to return to the world's biggest sporting stage. The Colombian singer will perform the official song for the 2026 World Cup during the tournament's highly anticipated opening ceremony in Mexico.

Shakira will debut her new track, "Dai Dai"—an Italian phrase translating to "let's go" or "come on"—alongside Nigerian Afrobeat star Burna Boy. The star-studded performance will take place on Thursday, June 11, at the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, just before host nation Mexico faces off against South Africa in the opening match of the 104-game tournament. Joining the lineup for the Mexican celebration are Colombian reggaeton artist J Balvin and South African breakout star Tyla, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Because the 2026 World Cup is uniquely split across three North American host nations, independent opening ceremonies will precede the first match played in each country.

Following the Mexico City kickoff, Canada will host its own celebration on Friday, June 12, at BMO Field in Toronto before taking on Bosnia and Herzegovina. That ceremony will be headlined by Canadian singer-songwriters Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette. Meanwhile, the United States will launch its tournament run at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where pop powerhouse Katy Perry and rapper Future are scheduled to perform before the USMNT takes on Paraguay.

The musical spectacle won't end with the opening week. Shakira is also slated to co-headline a massive, Super Bowl-style halftime show during the World Cup final on July 19 alongside pop legend Madonna and K-pop titans BTS.

News.Az