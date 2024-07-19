‘Biggest IT fail ever’, Musk reacts to Windows outage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk, one of the richest people in the world, has labeled the global Windows outage as the biggest IT fail in history.

Biggest IT fail ever — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2024

"Biggest IT fail ever," Musk said on X, News.Az reports.Earlier, Musk reported that the social network X, which he owns, is operating normally amid a large-scale outage in the systems of Microsoft Corporation. He responded with a laughing emoji to another user X's post about Microsoft systems showing a blue screen of death and while "everything else is down, this app still works."Throughout the day, there were reports of significant outages affecting Windows-based computer devices worldwide. This included disruptions at leading international banks, airlines, media outlets, and companies across various industries. CrowdStrike, an American developer of information security solutions, confirmed to CNBC that a connection exists between the latest update of its antivirus software and the widespread failures in the Windows OS. The company stated that its specialists were working on a forced rollback to an earlier version of the application.Microsoft later announced that the root cause of the global technology outage had been resolved. However, some systems within the Microsoft 365 cloud platform might still experience issues.

News.Az