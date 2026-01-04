Bild: German intelligence wiretapped calls from Obama, Hillary Clinton, and US military personnel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND) wiretapped the telephone conversations of former US President Barack Obama, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and US military officials.

German journalist Holger Stark spoke about this in an interview with Bild's deputy editor-in-chief, Paul Ronzheimer, News.Az reports, citing Bild.

According to Stark, the BND, lacking access to the US administration's secure networks, monitored Obama's calls while he was on Air Force One. On these flights, the US president frequently discussed matters with world leaders and cabinet members, and the calls may have been insufficiently secure.

The journalist added that the BND had identified about a dozen frequencies for such communications and was engaged in wiretapping "not always systematically and not on official instructions."

News.Az