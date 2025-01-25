Bill Gates endorses Elon Musk's Dogecoin plans and fiscal approach

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Microsoft CEO and renowned philanthropist Bill Gates has publicly endorsed Tesla CEO Elon Musk's fiscal strategy, as well as his support for Dogecoin, News.az reports citing foreign media .

In a recent conversation with The Wall Street Journal, Gates said he was surprised that Musk was talking about European politics but praised his support for the cryptocurrency."I'm surprised Elon talks about EU politics, but Doge is a good idea," he said.

