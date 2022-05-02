Bill Gates warns of more fatal coronavirus variant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bill Gates has warned that the global coronavirus nightmare may not be over, News.Az reports citing Marca.

The Microsoft founder, one of the most prominent voices during the pandemic, insisted that COVID-19 may still have a big impact on our lives.

"There is a risk of well over five percent of a variant being generated that would be even more transmissible than the previous one and even more lethal," Gates told the Financial Times.

Despite his words, he noted, not to be too pessimistic in his predictions.

In any case, Gates urged caution and insisted that governments around the world rely on computer science and epidemiologists. This line of action would serve to predict the possible pandemics that could affect humanity in the future.

News.Az