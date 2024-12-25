Bitcoin/Ethereum ratio may break 0.04 in January 2025: Analysts predict
Binance
According to Deep Tide TechFlow, on December 25, MN Capital founder Michael van de Poppe predicted that Ethereum's strong performance relative to Bitcoin may continue into January 2025. Currently, the ETH/BTC ratio is 0.0356, News.az reports citing Binance.
van de Poppe expects this ratio to potentially break 0.04. The last time it reached 0.04 was on December 8, when the price of Ethereum broke the psychological level of $4,000 to $4,018.
Analysts believe that Ethereum will see more inflows of funds in January 2025, while Bitcoin may experience outflows and enter a consolidation phase, which will trigger a rally in tokens within the Ethereum ecosystem.
van de Poppe expects this ratio to potentially break 0.04. The last time it reached 0.04 was on December 8, when the price of Ethereum broke the psychological level of $4,000 to $4,018.
Analysts believe that Ethereum will see more inflows of funds in January 2025, while Bitcoin may experience outflows and enter a consolidation phase, which will trigger a rally in tokens within the Ethereum ecosystem.