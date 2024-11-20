Bitcoin price on the rise: Whale accumulation points gains
Bitcoin price movements often correlate with large-scale investors’ actions, commonly called “whales,” News.az reports citing NewsBTC.
These individuals or entities hold between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC, and their trading behavior is a critical indicator of market trends.
With that being said, recent data indicates that these whales have been increasing their Bitcoin holdings, which has fuelled momentum in the Bitcoin market thereby capturing the interest of more investors.
A CryptoQuant analyst known as Datascope recently highlighted the trend of increasing BTC whale accumulation, noting that a positive 30-day percentage change supports the accumulation of Bitcoin by whales.
This trend according to the analyst, represents a shift that can significantly impact Bitcoin’s price trajectory. When these major players accumulate, it often signals more liquidity in the market and a likely impending price surge.
Datascope discloses that the correlation between whale balances and Bitcoin’s price “highlights the growing dominance of these investors in the market.” The CryptoQuant analyst added: Whale Accumulation and Its Impact on Price Whales accumulating Bitcoin is seen as a significant signal of an upward price trend. It indicates a period of market confidence and sufficient liquidity. Additionally, the 30-day Simple Moving Average (SMA30) helps analyze the long-term tendencies of whale behavior. A positive slope in the moving average suggests potential for upward price momentum.
However, datascope mentioned that there are potential caveats to this accumulation trend. He noted that the accumulation phase can lead to upward momentum, but it inherently carries the risk of a sharp reversal when these large holders decide to sell their assets.
Selling pressure from whales, especially if executed suddenly, could lead to rapid price declines, reversing gains during accumulation. The analyst concluded by noting: Thus, monitoring whale accumulation and selling cycles is critical. Understanding the current market phase and timing exits correctly are key success factors for investors.
