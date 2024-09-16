Bitcoin slides as Fed Rate cut decision approaches

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market value, has dipped to $58,000 as the financial world prepares for a crucial week, News.Az reports citing Business Times.

The upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, set for September 18, has left traders and investors on edge, unsure of the exact nature of the Fed's impending interest rate decision. This uncertainty has significantly impacted Bitcoin, which had shown signs of recovery from recent lows but is now grappling with market anxieties.The Fed's expected move to cut interest rates has historically provided support for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. However, the market is currently divided on the extent of the rate cut, with equal probabilities assigned to a 25 basis points (bps) reduction and a more aggressive 50 bps cut. This split has created a sense of anticipation and caution, which is manifesting in the recent volatility observed in Bitcoin prices.Bitcoin's momentum had been building over the past week, with the cryptocurrency climbing from a low of $52,530 to a recent high of $60,660. However, as the Fed's decision draws near, that upward trend has stalled. Marc Chandler, Chief Market Strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, noted the unusual level of uncertainty surrounding the Fed's upcoming decision, stating, "Rarely has the market gone into the Fed meeting with maximum uncertainty, halfway between 25bps and 50bps."Chandler added that a 50 bps cut might not be favorable for risk assets like Bitcoin, as it could signal the Fed's heightened concern about the economy, suggesting that the central bank may have missed an opportunity to act sooner. This sentiment is shared by several market analysts, who caution that a larger rate cut could be interpreted as a sign of panic, potentially dampening demand for riskier investments, including cryptocurrencies.The uncertainty has not only affected Bitcoin but has also permeated the broader cryptocurrency market. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, and Dogecoin, a popular meme coin, have both seen declines alongside Bitcoin. The digital asset market, which often reacts strongly to shifts in monetary policy, is now in a state of flux as traders await more concrete signals from the Fed.Sean McNulty, Director of Trading at Arbelos Markets, highlighted the importance of the Fed's signaling during its post-meeting press conference and the updated economic projections, known as the dot plot. "The cut is less important than the signaling during the press conference and the release of the updated dot plot," McNulty explained. He further suggested that a dovish tone from the Fed could lead to a resurgence in Bitcoin prices.The recent pullback in Bitcoin follows a significant 10% rally over the previous week, the largest such gain since July. This surge was partly driven by revived speculation about a 50 bps rate cut, which some investors believe could inject renewed optimism into the market. However, the actual impact of the Fed's decision remains to be seen, with many in the Bitcoin options market bracing for heightened volatility.Caroline Mauron, co-founder of Orbit Markets, observed that traders are preparing for a substantial market reaction to the Fed's announcement. "In the Bitcoin options market, traders are pricing a significantly larger event weight than we have seen in recent times for the Fed meeting," Mauron said, underscoring the elevated stakes for the cryptocurrency sector.The focus on monetary policy has temporarily overshadowed other factors that typically influence Bitcoin's price, including geopolitical events and developments in the digital asset space. For instance, the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, which could have had political and market ramifications, has taken a backseat to the Fed's upcoming decision.

