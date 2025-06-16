Bitcoin targets $110K amid $1B ETF weekly inflows

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin climbs above $106K with growing bullish momentum. Weekly ETF inflows surpass $1 billion, while derivatives data points to a potential rally toward $110K, News.az reports citing Investing.

Starting the week on a positive note, Bitcoin has reclaimed the $106,000 level with a price surge of over 1% in the past 24 hours. Will this short-term recovery push Bitcoin toward the $110,000 mark? Let’s find out.

Bitcoin price analysis eyes $110k

On the 4-hour price chart, BTC has formed three consecutive bullish candles as it bounces off a key support trendline. Maintaining momentum over the weekend with multiple long-shadow 4-hour candles, Bitcoin is now trading at $106,665.

Source: Bitcoin Price Chart

The reversal rally is approaching the immediate resistance at $107,015 as bullish momentum builds. Technical indicators support the potential for a breakout: the MACD and signal lines have formed a positive crossover, while the RSI has crossed above the midpoint, indicating rising bullish momentum.

A breakout above $107,015 could target the $110,266 resistance level, which previously marked a double top on June 10. On the flip side, a potential pullback could see Bitcoin retesting the immediate support trendline near $105,000.

Optimism soars in Bitcoin derivatives

Amid the short-term recovery, optimism in the Bitcoin derivatives market has significantly improved. Increased capital inflow into Bitcoin derivatives has pushed open interest up by 3.23%, reaching $71.65 billion.

With this capital inflow, the OI-weighted funding rate remains elevated at 0.0058%, reflecting increased bullish activity. Notably, short liquidations over the past 24 hours have exceeded $19 million, while long liquidations stand at around $11 million, highlighting a greater impact on bearish positions during the rally.

Source: Bitcoin Derivatives Data | Coinglass

As bullish dominance grows, the long-to-short ratio has risen above 1, signaling a higher number of long positions. Thus, CoinGlass derivatives data supports the possibility of an extended rally in Bitcoin.

Retail Investors Lag as Institutional Support Grows

Over the past week, total net inflows into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have exceeded $1 billion, reaching $1.07 billion. On June 13 alone, net inflows totaled $301.62 million, led by BlackRock’s contribution of $238.99 million.

Source: Bitcoin Derivatives Data | Coinglass

Despite rising institutional confidence, retail participation remains low. According to a recent analysis by on-chain analyst DarkFost (CryptoQuant), BTC inflows to Binance from both whales and retail investors have dropped to their lowest levels since the beginning of this cycle. This decline suggests a strong preference for holding over selling.

Notably, both investor groups appear aligned in their approach—an encouraging signal for the broader market. Historically, there have only been two key periods during this cycle where whales and retail investors acted in sync, both coinciding with major market tops when inflows surged together.

In contrast, today’s sharp drop in inflows may imply that most participants are either awaiting clearer macroeconomic cues or are simply demonstrating high conviction in Bitcoin’s long-term trajectory. Such alignment across investor classes could reflect rising market confidence and growing expectations of further upside.

News.Az