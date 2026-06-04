Amazon unveils new AI warehouse robot in $12 billion Europe push

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Amazon (AMZN.O), opens new tab on Thursday unveiled an upgraded ‌AI-powered mobile robot for its warehouses that can respond to conversational prompts, as part of a €10 billion ($11.6 billion) investment in its European fulfilment network, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant showcased the ​next-generation Proteus robot at its "Delivering the Future" event at its Dartford ​fulfilment centre east of London, as it works to speed up ⁠deliveries.

The current Proteus, deployed at 25 U.S. sites, operates only in dock ​areas, moving carts weighing up to nearly 400 kg (882 lbs).

News.Az