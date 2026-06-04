Amazon unveils new AI warehouse robot in $12 billion Europe push
Source: Xinhua
Amazon (AMZN.O), opens new tab on Thursday unveiled an upgraded AI-powered mobile robot for its warehouses that can respond to conversational prompts, as part of a €10 billion ($11.6 billion) investment in its European fulfilment network, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
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The Seattle-based e-commerce giant showcased the next-generation Proteus robot at its "Delivering the Future" event at its Dartford fulfilment centre east of London, as it works to speed up deliveries.
The current Proteus, deployed at 25 U.S. sites, operates only in dock areas, moving carts weighing up to nearly 400 kg (882 lbs).
By Faig Mahmudov