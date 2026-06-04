Britain plays down concern on India trade deal
Talks between Britain and India on implementing a free trade deal are moving quickly and going well, trade minister Peter Kyle said, suggesting the deal would not be reopened but could come into effect later than expected after a dispute over steel.
Britain and India agreed a free trade deal in May 2025 and signed it two months later, to be implemented after each country ratified the deal, which was expected to happen within about a year, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
But Indian officials have expressed concern about steel trade measures that Britain is due to introduce next month, and have suggested that aspects of the trade deal could be renegotiated as a result.
Speaking after returning from talks in Delhi on Wednesday, Kyle played down the disagreement, citing comments by his Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal that discussions had gone well.
"We look forward to cracking on. These things take time but we've been working at breakneck speed," Kyle told reporters after a trade dinner in the City of London.
A British official has said talks on implementing the free trade agreement (FTA) were separate to the steel trade measures.
By Faig Mahmudov