South Korea's LG Group to adopt 10,000 Nvidia GPUs, Maeil says
Source: Xinhua
South Korea's LG Group is adopting 10,000 GPUs from Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab, South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Thursday citing an unnamed industry source.
The GPUs are expected to be used to train AI by LG's AI research centre and a humanoid robot being developed by LG Electronics (066570.KS), opens new tab, Maeil said, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
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A spokesperson for LG said the report could not be confirmed.
By Faig Mahmudov