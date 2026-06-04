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South Korea's LG Group to adopt 10,000 Nvidia GPUs, Maeil says

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South Korea's LG Group to adopt 10,000 Nvidia GPUs, Maeil says
Source: Xinhua

South ‌Korea's LG Group is adopting 10,000 ​GPUs from ​Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab, South Korea's Maeil ⁠Business Newspaper ​reported on Thursday ​citing an unnamed industry source.

The GPUs are ​expected to ​be used to train ‌AI ⁠by LG's AI research centre and a humanoid ​robot ​being ⁠developed by LG Electronics (066570.KS), opens new tab, ​Maeil said, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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A ​spokesperson ⁠for LG said the report ⁠could ​not be ​confirmed.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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