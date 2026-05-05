Bitcoin volatility futures debut on CME Group June 1

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CME Group announced plans to launch Bitcoin Volatility futures on June 1, pending regulatory approval, according to a press release.

The $104 billion exchange operator, which has remained profitable over the last twelve months with revenue growing 7.5%, continues expanding its cryptocurrency product suite, News.Az reports, citing Investing.com.

The futures contracts will allow investors to trade bitcoin volatility separately from price movements. The contracts will settle to the CME CF Bitcoin Volatility Index (BVX), a 30-day forward-looking measure of implied volatility derived from CME Bitcoin options order books. The index is published every second from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time.

"Crypto market participants are seeking regulated products that provide opportunities to gain digital assets exposure when markets move," said Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products at CME Group. "With our new Bitcoin volatility futures, traders will be able to invest or hedge against the future volatility of bitcoin, allowing them to access a critical new layer of risk management."CME Group has maintained dividend payments for 24 consecutive years, according to InvestingPro data, which tracks over 1,400 US equities with comprehensive Pro Research Reports.

The product represents CME Group’s expansion of its digital asset offerings. The company operates what it describes as a derivatives marketplace offering futures and options trading across multiple asset classes including cryptocurrencies.

"As the digital asset complex continues to expand, Bitcoin volatility futures will be an important tool for market participants to better manage portfolio risk by directly trading volatility," said David Schlageter, Manager Director and Head of Derivatives Sales at Morgan Stanley.

Sui Chung, CEO of CF Benchmarks, stated that the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate has served as a benchmark spot price for regulated derivatives, exchange-traded funds and lending markets. The company provides the volatility index that will underpin the new futures contracts.

The launch is subject to regulatory review by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

In other recent news, CME Group Inc. reported impressive financial results for the first quarter of 2026, with earnings per share (EPS) reaching $3.36, surpassing the forecasted $3.31. Revenue for the quarter also exceeded expectations, coming in at $1.9 billion compared to the anticipated $1.85 billion. Additionally, CME Group announced an average daily volume of 25.9 million contracts for April 2026, distributed across various asset classes including interest rate, equity index, and energy products. Despite these positive figures, BofA Securities lowered its price target for CME Group to $230 from $239, citing a higher costs outlook and adjusted its earnings estimates downward for the upcoming quarters and years. Conversely, Raymond James reiterated an Outperform rating for CME Group with a $320.00 price target, emphasizing the company’s benefit from market volatility due to geopolitical events. These developments highlight the mixed analyst sentiment surrounding CME Group amid its strong performance metrics.

News.Az