Black ice triggers deadly crash series on Germany’s A44

+ ↺ − 16 px

A series of accidents caused by black ice on Germany’s A44 motorway has left three people dead and at least 11 injured, prompting a full closure of the highway in both directions in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Police reported 18 crashes within a 20-kilometre stretch between the Wünnenberg-Haaren interchange and the Diemelstadt exit early Friday morning. The accidents involved cars and trucks and were all linked to severe road icing, News.Az reports, citing German media.

One truck caught fire after a collision with a small transport vehicle. The van driver died at the scene, while the truck driver was hospitalized. Emergency crews spent more than five hours extinguishing the blaze and clearing wreckage. Authorities have not yet estimated total property damage.

The German Weather Service (DWD) had issued warnings of freezing rain and icy roads, particularly in areas bordering Lower Saxony and Hesse. Police urged drivers to avoid the region and use alternative routes as cleanup and accident investigations continue. The motorway is expected to remain closed into the afternoon.

Interior Minister Herbert Reul said he was deeply shaken by the incident, praising emergency responders for their rapid and professional handling of the large-scale rescue operation.

Additional weather-related accidents were reported across other parts of North Rhine-Westphalia, as authorities warned that dangerous road conditions may persist in isolated areas.

News.Az