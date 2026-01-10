Five killed in highway accidents in S. Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least five people died in multiple accidents on a highway in North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, on Saturday, authorities said. Officials suspect black ice may have caused the crashes.

One accident occurred around 6:20 a.m. on the Seosan–Yeongdeok Expressway near Sangju, when a truck hit a guardrail while avoiding a stopped vehicle. The driver was killed. Other collisions in the area included a sedan crash that claimed four lives and a sport utility vehicle that caught fire after colliding with a truck, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap..

Police reported that more than 20 vehicles may have been involved, and several people were injured. Traffic on parts of the expressway was temporarily restricted while authorities investigated.

Officials said icy road conditions likely contributed to the pileups, following freezing rain or snow.

