'Blah, blah, blah' goes viral after Greta Thunberg's speech in Italy

Words by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to criticize world leaders for pledging but not taking action to fight climate change have gone viral on social media.

Since Tuesday, when she used the now-famous phrase "blah, blah, blah," it has become popular.

Two days after the speech, people around the world still share hundreds of posts on Twitter that contain, "blah, blah, blah."

Speaking at a Youth4Climate meeting in Italy, the teen ripped politicians for not doing much.

"Build back better, blah, blah, blah. Green economy, blah, blah, blah. Net-zero by 2050, blah, blah, blah. Climate-neutral, blah, blah, blah. This is all we hear from our so-called leaders. Words, words that sound great but so far has led to no action," she said.

Thunberg, who inspired the global Fridays for Future movement, said that hopes and dreams drown in "empty words and promises" and asked where has 30 years of "blah, blah, blah," led us.

